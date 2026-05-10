Bengaluru traffic advisory: NICE road, Umbrella Junction, HAL Airport road closed ahead of PM Modi's visit

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory on restrictions and elaborate arrangements made to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular movement.

PM Modi is scheduled to address a public event near HAL Airport on Sunday, 10 May, followed by a visit to the Art of Living International Centre to participate in its 45th anniversary programme.

Multiple travel restrictions are in place on major roads, including NICE road, Umbrella Junction, and HAL Airport road, between 5 am and 3 pm.

Bengaluru traffic advisory today According to the traffic advisory, the movement of all types of vehicles will be temporarily prohibited on the HAL Airport exit road from Old Airport Road to the DGCA office on both sides.

Vehicular movement will also be temporarily prohibited for a specified period on the HAL Airport Gate No: 30 road from Umbrella Junction to Gate No: 30 on both sides, it stated.

Traffic movement on NICE Road will also be temporarily restricted for a specific period, police added.

Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

Parking Restrictions Parking will not be allowed on:

Old Airport Road between SD Road Junction and Trinity Junction

HAL Gate No. 30 Road

Airport Exit Road According to the traffic advisory, people arriving from Marathahalli or Whitefield can drop passengers near Gate No. 2 on Airport Exit Road before 8.30 am. Commuters will be allowed to park at Sir M Visvesvaraya College Ground in Murugeshpalya.

The passengers coming from the city side will also have access to the same drop-off point. They will have to park their vehicles at the HAL Bus Yard on Suranjan Das Road.

Alternative Routes Traffic curbs will also affect NICE Road between Sompura Cloverleaf Junction and Kanakapura Road from 9 am to 3 pm.

Commuters travelling from Tumakuru Road towards Kanakapura Road are advised to take the CMTI Junction route via Rajkumar Punyabhoomi Road.

Vehicles from Magadi Road should divert at Sumanahalli Junction

Travellers from Mysuru Road can use Nayandahalli Junction and the Outer Ring Road.

Motorists heading towards Bannerghatta Road should use Harinagara Cross and Jambusavari Dinne Road. PM Modi's itinerary for Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land at HAL Airport at around 9 am on Sunday, and thereafter attend a felicitation programme organised by BJP functionaries, according to BJP officials.

He will then participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living, founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

According to a statement, PM Modi will participate in The Art of Living's 45th anniversary celebrations and the 70th birthday celebrations of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at around 11 am.

"The PM will also inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being," it added.

He will also launch The Art of Living's nationwide service initiatives, comprising year-long projects focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation, and social transformation, the statement added.