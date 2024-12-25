Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory for Christmas, warning of road blockages near popular churches. Davis Road will be temporarily closed, with alternative routes provided. Parking restrictions will also be enforced on several roads until noon on December 25.

Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory for commuters on Wednesday, December 25, during the Christmas celebration. The metro city is likely to witness road blockage on key routes as people will visit iconic churches, and other popular places today.

In the wake of today's Christmas celebrations, traffic police have restricted certain routes and identified alternatives in their advisory.

Bengaluru traffic advisory -Davis Road will remain temporarily shut between John Armstrong Road and Cookson Road.

-People travelling on the route can opt for an alternative road. Vehicles coming from Davis road towards HM road can take right turn on Davis Road at John Armstrong Road junction and proceed straight ahead, take a left turn on Viviani road and continue straight ahead, take left turn on Cookson road to reach Davis road and then take a right turn on Davis road to reach HM road.

-Apart from restrictions on Davis Road, there will be parking restrictions on all types of vehicles on Davis Road, Banasawadi Main Road, Wheelers Road, St. John's Church Road, Hains Road and Promenade Road. The parking restriction will be in place from Christmas eve to 12 pm on December 25.

-There will be parking restrictions on the following routes: ITPL Main Toad B Narayanpura Shell Petrol Bunk to Garudacharrpalya Decathlon on both sides of the road.

-ITPL Main Road on both sides from Medicare Hospital to Big Bazaar Junction.

-To enter Pheonix mall vehicles coming from Hoodi shall take U-turn at Kamadhenu Nagar, turn left at Shell Petrol Bank Proceed on Railway Parallel Road to enter the mall through Rear Gate.