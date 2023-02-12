In view of the Aero India 2023 exhibition program from 13 February to 17 February, the Bengaluru Police has released a traffic advisory to avoid congestions. The commuters going towards Airport are expected to take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side.

“Traffic Advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from Feb13 to Feb17. People going towards Airport shall take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side," Sachin Ghorpade, DCP Traffic said while sharing the release on Twitter.

The Commissioner of the Bengaluru Police Pratap Reddy advised people to follow the advisories of the Bengaluru Police and plan before traveling to avoid congestion and delays. He also added that on Sunday, commuters should avoid HAL Airport Road - Trinity Circle - Raj Bhavan between 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

“#AeroIndia 2023 - Follow the @blrcitytraffic advisories through the week, plan ahead & avoid congestion / delays. To begin with, avoid HAL Airport Road - Trinity Circle - Raj Bhavan today (12/2/23) between 7-9 pm. @DgpKarnataka," the Commissioner said in a tweet.

The biennial airshow Aero India 2023 will be inaugurated by PM Modi on 13 February and will go for five days till 17 February. The 5-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defense industries as well as an aerial display by IAF.

The show will provide opportunities for MSMEs, startups, and other small players of the aviation sector to build their presence in the global supply chain.

The major exhibitors at Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.