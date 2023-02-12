Bengaluru: Traffic advisory released ahead of Aero India 2023. Details here
- The Commissioner of the Bengaluru Police Pratap Reddy advised people to follow the advisories of the Bengaluru Police and plan before traveling to avoid congestion and delays
In view of the Aero India 2023 exhibition program from 13 February to 17 February, the Bengaluru Police has released a traffic advisory to avoid congestions. The commuters going towards Airport are expected to take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side.
