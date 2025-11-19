Bengaluru traffic alert! Advisory issued for State Pollution Control Board’s Golden Jubilee celebration—check diversions

The Bengaluru police have issued a traffic advisory for Karnataka State Pollution Control Board's (KSPCB) Golden Jubilee celebration, which will take place from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm today at Krishna Vihara Gate number 01 inside Palace Grounds. The event is likely to have a turnout of 80,000 people and 2,305 vehicles.

Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that the event, organised under the jurisdiction of the Sadashivanagar Traffic Police Station, will see the attendance of the Chief Minister, Union and State Ministers, other dignitaries, as well as school and college students.

Which roads could witness heavy traffic in Bengaluru? Key roads anticipated to experience heavy traffic include Krishna Vihara Gate near Palace Grounds, Ballari Road, CV Raman Road, and Jayamahal Road.

Traffic diversions in Bengaluru For those travelling toward Kempegowda International Airport, it is advised to avoid Ballari Road and instead follow the route via Old High Grounds Junction, Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagawara before reaching the airport, the advisory mentioned.

For travel from the airport to the city center, two routes are suggested: Route 1 goes through Hebbal, a left turn at Nagawara Junction, Bamboo Bazaar, Queens Road, and into the city, while Route 2 follows Hebbal Ring Road, Kuvempu Circle, Gorgunte Palya Junction, a left onto Dr Rajkumar Road, and then into the city, it said, adding from Yeshwanthpur to the airport, travelers can take Mathikere Road, turn right at BEL Circle, and proceed via Ring Road. To reach the city from Yeshwanthpur, Dr Rajkumar Road provides a direct route into central Bengaluru.

Heavy vehicle restrictions will be in place at several locations. At Hebbal Junction, heavy vehicles will not be permitted toward Ballari Road and must instead use the Outer Ring Road. At the Old High Grounds Police Station Junction, vehicles coming from High Grounds will be redirected via Kalpana Junction, Old Udaya TV Junction, Cantonment Railway Station, Tannery Road, and Nagawara. In Yeshwanthpur, heavy vehicles traveling toward CV Raman Road are prohibited.