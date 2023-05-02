Bengaluru traffic alert: Check these diverted routes before you travel today2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Bengaluru Traffic Advisory police advised commuters to avoid some roads on Tuesday owing to VVIP movement in the city.
Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the VVIP movement in the city. The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid certain roads and use alternate routes on May 2 between 3 pm and 7 pm to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×