Bengaluru traffic: Hebbal flyover to remain closed for four nights due to maintenance work; check date, timings

Bengaluru traffic : As part of its ongoing ramp construction project connecting the KR Pura side to Mekhri Circle, the Hebbal flyover will be closed from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM daily between May 17 and May 21, 2025, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) said.

Commuters who use the Hebbal flyover from Esteem Mall towards Baptist Hospital (city side) are encouraged to plan alternate routes as the stretch will be temporarily shut for maintenance work on those days.

Hebbal flyover: What does the notification say?

"Bangalore Development Authority has undertaken a project to construct additional ramps to the existing Hebbal flyover from KR Pura side towards Mekhri circle. As part of the said work, installation of 07 steel girders of 33.5 m length on the railway tracks will be undertaken from 17.05.2025 to 21.05.2025 every day for 3 hours from 12:00 AM to 03:00 AM. Hence the following traffic changes will be made during this work to ensure free flow of traffic," the official notification states.