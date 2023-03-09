Bengaluru traffic jam helps groom flee one day after marriage, wife alleges affair1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 03:48 PM IST
- Seeing an opportunity in the traffic jam, the groom opened the car door and ran away
The traffic of Bengaluru is a headache for anyone commuting in the city, but for a newlywed groom, the heavy traffic congestion turned out to be helpful as he dodged away his wife. The incident is reported to happen near the Mahadevpura tech corridor on 16 February.
