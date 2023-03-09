The traffic of Bengaluru is a headache for anyone commuting in the city, but for a newlywed groom, the heavy traffic congestion turned out to be helpful as he dodged away his wife. The incident is reported to happen near the Mahadevpura tech corridor on 16 February.

According to a report by the news platform Times of India, the couple was returning from church and were stuck in traffic. Seeing an opportunity in the traffic jam, the groom opened the car door and ran away. The wife tried to chase him but couldn't due to the traffic and the groom fled away.

The reports added that the couple married on 15 February and the groom had an affair with another girl which he continued after marriage. In a complaint to the police on 5 March, the wife alleged that the affair partner of his husband was blackmailing him and was threatening to release their intimate pictures on social media.

“I was informed about this affair even before marriage, but I agreed to marry him as he had promised to leave her," the wife told Times of India.

The wife added that her husband used to work in the company of his father in Karnataka and Goa. While operating the company in Goa, he had an affair with another girl, about which the wife was informed.

"He was scared after the girl he was having an affair with blackmailed him. He then decided to run away. He was also showing suicidal tendencies. Hope he is safe and will return soon," his wife added.

The police are searching for the groom and have reportedly not found him yet.