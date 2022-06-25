Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave the employees strict instructions to remove any encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial, and high-density roadways.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered officials to take action to relieve traffic congestion at ten key locations in Bengaluru. Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, and Whitefield Road are a few locations where there are significant traffic bottlenecks.
Basavaraj Bommai gave the employees strict instructions to remove any encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial, and high-density roadways and to provide a report on the measures done.
With representatives from the BBMP, BWSSB, Urban Development, Police, and other departments, the Karnataka CM presided over a meeting on traffic management in Bengaluru. The actions would include synchronising traffic lights and removing obstructions to allow for easy traffic flow. The DCPs of the affected region would oversee the work.
Basavaraj Bommai gave strict directives for patching potholes on roads leading to the National Highways and beginning emergency repairs at roughly 50 locations that flood after a rainstorm.
Basavaraj Bommai, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), wanted the employees of the BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL, and BESCOM to collaborate while being under the general direction of Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home and Urban Development departments to develop strategies for reducing traffic congestion in the city.
Bommai asked that work on signal synchronisation in the city's CBD and other areas with significant traffic densities begin. The issue caused by the problem of frequent road digging by different civic bodies like BWSSB and BMRCL as well as leaving the debris without covering the dug-up roads was also discussed. Bommai will hold zone-wise meetings to review the actions taken.
"DGP Praveen Sood was asked to raise the strength of the Traffic Police personnel and focus on measures to ease traffic congestion. The need to install cameras at traffic junctions under the Nirbhaya scheme was also stressed," said the CMO.
