Karnataka government has proposed an idea to ease traffic in its capital Bengaluru. The city has been ranked on number 2 spot in terms of traffic congestion in the world as per the report by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has proposed a 190 km long tunnel to ease traffic in Bengaluru.

The tate government will be inviting public tenders for the tunnel within 45 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A 190 km long tunnel road has been proposed to combat traffic congestion in Bengaluru and eight companies have qualified for it. These companies will submit a feasibility report and we are preparing to call for public tenders within 45 days," Shivakumar while addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

Shivakumar added, "companies will study and report on how the tunnel road should be, whether it should be four or six lanes, from where it should begin and end and a decision also needs to be taken on whether it should be expanded across the city". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On seeking Centre's help to ease road traffic in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "Once these proposals are submitted, we will submit the proposal to the Centre. I have already met and discussed with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Vehicles arrive in Bengaluru through the National Highway and cause traffic congestion... I have discussed this matter with him about this matter. He also gave me advice and responded positively."

The deputy CM of Karnataka, who also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, said, "We have proposed 190 km for now. Bellary Road, Old Madras Road, Esteem Mall Junction to Mekhri Circle, Miller Road, Chalukya Circle, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road to Krishna Rao Park, Mysore Road to Sirsi Circle, Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road to Yeshwantpur Junction, Outer Ring Road, Goraguntepalya, KR Puram, Silk Board areas have been identified. "We have selected these areas on priority basis. The companies are going to study where and how this tunnel road can be made". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Shivakumar, Bengaluru needs at least a four-lane tunnel road.

Citing the huge traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru last week, Shivakumar said he has discussed the issue with the officials concerned and the traffic police. He will visit Outer Ring road on 7 October.

Karnataka Deputy CM also ordered Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers to address the issue of potholes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the places indicated by the traffic police, BBMP should quickly fill potholes, so that they cause no accidents.

