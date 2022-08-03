New Delhi: Bengaluru Traffic Police respond to doubts and clarifications about roads signs and safety. One Twitter user spotted a unusual road sign and shared a picture on social media, and tagged the police Twitter handle, to clear the doubts.

A Twitter handle belonging to Aniruddha Mukharjee spotted the sign - four black dots on a white background. The curious commuter clicked a picture and tweeted, tagging the traffic police, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic. This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!"

Recently, Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the meaning behind the road sign. They wrote, "Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed. Regards."

Regards — WHITEFIELD TRAFFIC PS BTP (@wftrps) August 1, 2022

Many users agreed that they too did not know the meaning behind that traffic sign and thanked the police for explaining it.

One of the users wrote, "didn't know this. Thanks for educating us."

Another tweet stated, "Thanks for informing. I was not knowing."

"Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on Twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further, wrote another netizen.

Have you ever come across a road sign board for blind people while commuting? And do you know the meaning behind the sign?