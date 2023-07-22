Bengaluru bus driver was issued a challan, or a fine, by the Bengaluru traffic police for taking an incorrect turn. But this narrative got elevated from its banality when a picture of the challan being issued was posted on microblogging site Twitter and netizens had a field day with it.

It is no secret that nothing escapes the meme-hunters of the internet world. Irrespective of the social media platform, netizens have always found a way to extract comic relief from an otherwise mundane narrative.

The Bengaluru bus driver being issued a challan did not escape the hawkish eyes of the netizens either.

But first a little about the picture.

A Bengaluru school bus driver took a wrong U-turn on a busy road near the Garudacharpalya metro station in Bengaluru. This was pointed out by a Twitter user. A Twitter user with the handle "FixBangalorePls" shared a video of the bus taking the wrong turn.

"@ChrysalisHigh Your school bus full of students is driving down wrong way under Garudacharpalya metro station from Brigade Metropolis. Bus number KA53AA6189 . @blrcitytraffic please impose severe fine, being school bus and endangering life of so many kids is not done," the user wrote.