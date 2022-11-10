Bengaluru traffic updates: Avoid these routes as PM Modi lands in city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bengaluru on Friday for the inauguration of the second terminal at the airport and a 108-foot tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who is considered the founder of Bengaluru.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to ensure that no operations are affected at the airport during the prime minister's visit.
If you are planning to fly from the Bengaluru airport tomorrow then you need to avoid certain routes to stay away from PM's convoy.
According to an official notification from the Bengaluru traffic police, vehicular movement will be prohibited on Friday from 8 am to 2 pm on certain sections of roads.
"In view of the arrival of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Government of India in Bangalore on 11.11.2022, for the smooth movement of the public, the movement of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and his security, the following routes will be blocked from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM," BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police for traffic, wrote on Twitter.
“The public has been requested to cooperate with the traffic police by not using the following roads," he added.
Here are the streets to avoid:
2. Police Thimmaiah Junction (GPO circle)
10. Airport Elevated Expressway
11. Seshadri Road - from Maharani bridge to the entrance of the railway station
12. K G Road - from Shantala junction to Mysuru bank circle
13. Vatal Nagaraj Road - from Kode Underpass to P. F.
14. Roads near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)
PM Modi on Friday will be inaugurating the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, which has been developed at an investment of ₹5,000 crore. Spread in a total area of 2,55,645 square metres, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes. There will be nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932. Phase 1 of T-2 has a capacity of 25 million passengers per annum.
The Terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport has been built on four guiding principles -- 'Terminal in a Garden', sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka.
In addition to this, PM will also unveil "first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city--Nadaprabhu Kempegowda," as per 'World Book of Records'.
Kempegowda, a feudatory ruler under the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire founded Bengaluru in 1537. He is revered, especially by the Vokkaliga community that is dominant in Old Mysuru and other parts of southern Karnataka.
