Bengaluru traffic updates: Avoid these routes as PM Modi lands in city

PM Modi on Friday will be inaugurating the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, which has been developed at an investment of ₹5,000 crore. Spread in a total area of 2,55,645 square metres, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes. There will be nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932. Phase 1 of T-2 has a capacity of 25 million passengers per annum.