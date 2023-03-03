During a day-long visit to the poll-bound state today, Shah will flag off the first 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' from Anubhava Mantapa in the state's Basavakalyan area in Bidar. Later in the evening, Shah will later flag off another 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and a public meeting at Govt. College Ground in Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural.

In Bidar, Shah will also attend a public meeting at Ther Maidan while in the evening, he will also offer prayers at Chennakesava Mandir at Awathi, Devanahalli. Shah will also visit the safe city Command Centre in Bengaluru at around 7 pm, and also participate in the launch of the Bengaluru safe city project from the Town Hall in the city.

Amid his visit, the Bengaluru traffic police has announced traffic restrictions at few areas in the city and has also requested commuters to avoid certain routes.

The traffic police has listed routes to avoid from 3pm to 9pm.

In a tweet, BTP wrote, In view of Hon'ble Union Home Minister of India visiting Bengaluru city, Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on 3 March 2023 from 3pm to 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Shah's visit to Karnataka is crucial as Assembly Elections to the 224 seats in the state are likely to be held in May this year. According to a party source, BJP has planned to take out four separate yatras in Karnataka that have started from March 1 and continue for 20 days.

The four yatras start from different parts of Karnataka and after 20 days will converge at one place. The BJP also plans to hold a big rally on the concluding day of the mega campaign. Earlier on 1 March, JP Nadda flagged off the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar while on 2 March, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the yatra from Belagavi to inaugurate the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the poll-bound state.

(With inputs from agencies)