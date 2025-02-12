Bengaluru traffic woes: Commuters fume as flyover closure causes hours-long jams

Bengaluru Traffic Policeissued a traffic advisory in view of ongoing metro construction work near Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. It advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid congestion due to certain restrictions and diversions.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Feb 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of ongoing metro construction work near Bengaluru’s HSR Layout.(Yogendra Kumar)

Bengaluru traffic police issued a travel advisory on Wednesday in the wake of ongoing metro construction work near Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Major traffic disruptions were witnessed following the closure of the flyover.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is carrying out the construction work during which an issue with the sliding girdle at 14th Main occurred that prompted the authorities to issue traffic guidelines. According to the advisory, outgoing traffic moving towards Silk Board will be re-routed through the 19th Main.

Advertisement
Also Read | Aero India 2025 kicks off with Rafale, Tejas aerial displays | 10 points

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid congestion, since the flyover is non-functional. The advisory states, “Due to the tilt of the BMRCL sliding girdle at 14th Main, HSR Layout, the flyover is closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.Outgoing traffic toward Silk Board is diverted via 19th Main. Kindly cooperate and plan your travel accordingly.”

 

Also Read | Bengaluru Airport gets bomb threat email amid Aero India 2025; security upped
Advertisement

Commuters fume as flyover closure causes hours-long traffic jam

Several users criticised the authorities over the late intimidation. Reacting to the travel update, a user wrote, “These things should be given notification a day prior so that they can plan accordingly, not on the same day during peak traffic. Imagine the situation of people stuck in massive traffic.” A second user remarked, “Ragiguda Double decker flyover is closed should be the heading.”

Also Read | Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru unveils the future of aviation | See Pics

A third user wrote, “This again shows very POOR planning from your end. This is the 2nd time happening in a span of 3 months.” A fourth user replied, "Pathetic situation today. Took me 2.5hrs for marathalli to e city. No alternate direction board also madiwala turn closed by precasts. Till when this work will go on?"

Advertisement

A fifth user wrote, “3 hours still on road.” A sixth user commented, “Crazy. You could have planned this over a weekend. In the middle of week now stuck on the road.” A seventh user quipped, “Wow what a fast progress by @hsrltrafficps I have already left home 7.00 AM stuck in this junk. Ohh may be metro has not taken permission prior I guess.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru traffic woes: Commuters fume as flyover closure causes hours-long jams
First Published:12 Feb 2025, 11:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget