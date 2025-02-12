Bengaluru traffic woes: Commuters fume as flyover closure causes hours-long jams

Bengaluru traffic police issued a travel advisory on Wednesday in the wake of ongoing metro construction work near Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Major traffic disruptions were witnessed following the closure of the flyover.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is carrying out the construction work during which an issue with the sliding girdle at 14th Main occurred that prompted the authorities to issue traffic guidelines. According to the advisory, outgoing traffic moving towards Silk Board will be re-routed through the 19th Main.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid congestion, since the flyover is non-functional. The advisory states, “Due to the tilt of the BMRCL sliding girdle at 14th Main, HSR Layout, the flyover is closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.Outgoing traffic toward Silk Board is diverted via 19th Main. Kindly cooperate and plan your travel accordingly.”

Commuters fume as flyover closure causes hours-long traffic jam Several users criticised the authorities over the late intimidation. Reacting to the travel update, a user wrote, “These things should be given notification a day prior so that they can plan accordingly, not on the same day during peak traffic. Imagine the situation of people stuck in massive traffic.” A second user remarked, “Ragiguda Double decker flyover is closed should be the heading.”

A third user wrote, “This again shows very POOR planning from your end. This is the 2nd time happening in a span of 3 months.” A fourth user replied, "Pathetic situation today. Took me 2.5hrs for marathalli to e city. No alternate direction board also madiwala turn closed by precasts. Till when this work will go on?"

