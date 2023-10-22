In more bad news for commuters in Bengaluru, traffic woes reportedly may worsen in the coming months due to the construction of the Namma Metro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the media reports, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said one side of the city's Silk Board Junction flyover would be partially closed in connection with construction work of the metro.

The Namma Metro in a statement stated that 2.5 metre on both sides of the main carriageway of the flyover's up and down ramp near Madiwala would be barricaded for four months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Namma Metro is the second largest metro network in the country with a total length of 72.2 km. Another 97.84 km is under construction. Namma Metro has 66 stations (elevated 59 and underground 7).

Namma Metro comprises two lines at present--Green and Purple lines.

The Purple line of the Bengaluru metro covers 42.17 km and is spread across 37 stations while the Green line covers 3 km of distance in 29 stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yello, Pink, and Blue lines are under construction and cover a 97.84 km distance.

Bengaluru traffic woes Early this month, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakuma said a 190 km long tunnel has been proposed to ease traffic congestion in the city and within 45 days, the state government will be inviting public tenders for it.

The companies will study and report on how the tunnel road should be, whether it should be four or six lanes, from where it should begin and end and a decision also needs to be taken on whether it should be expanded across the city, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike engineers should work with the help of traffic police to address the issue of potholes. "When it rains, it is normal to get potholes. Such roadblocks will be repaired immediately in important areas of the city," he added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!