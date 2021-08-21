A suceesful trial run was conducted on the outskirts of Bengaluru for the last mile delivery of medicines with the help of drones.

Two variants of drones were used and successfully tested within 15 km radius at Gauribidanur on the outskirts of the city by Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) and UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) under the supervision of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones with a payload of up to 2kg payload were tested at various distances in the designated area varying from 2-7 kilometres aerial distance.

The test included tethered lowering of shipment and landing of drones with the shipment. The successful trial will help in using drones to deliver life-saving drugs to the last-mile delivery in a short span of time. It will also help in times of natural disaster, pandemics, and calamities in the remotes part of the country when accessing by roads can be problematic.

"The efforts by the authorities to integrate drones in the supply-chain ecosystem is a major step towards creating a framework for efficient last-mile delivery. The success of today's trial run opens a massive opportunity to revolutionize customer experience in the distribution and logistics space. It is aligned with our vision to build tech-enabled solutions to empower small businesses such as kiranas, shop owners, chemists, and MSMEs that are based in the remote corners of Bharat," said Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Product Engineer of UDAN, as quoted by news agency ANI.

