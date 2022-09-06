"This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he said. He also faulted the 'maladministration' of the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the city, known as India's IT hub, and insisted only two zones bore the brunt of rains although a picture was being painted as if entire Bengaluru was struggling. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Met Centre Bengaluru, there is prediction for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in Bengaluru Urban district until September 9.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}