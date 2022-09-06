Bengaluru floods: Many IT employees in Bengaluru have used tractors to go to work due to major waterlogging in the city.
According to chief minister Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.
Many parts of the rain-battered Bengaluru city witnessed waterlogging due to the ongoing torrential rains. The Silicon valley has been witnessing inundated roads and streets, tractors ploughing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles and more overnight rains.
Many IT employees in Bengaluru have used tractors to go to work due to major waterlogging in the city. On September 5, a large number of regional workers for IT businesses commuted by tractor. "We cannot take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for ₹50," a woman working in an IT firm told ANI.
Now, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal has also shared a video of his family and pet being evacuated on a tractor after his residence society was submerged in water. He further asked people to take care and contact him if any need of help.
Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote, “Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help."
Commenting on his tweet, users wrote “This is crazy! Take care Bhai." Another commented saying, “Munjal Sir if this is your condition then what will happen to the general public, please move your HQ to Jaipur." “Never thought the almighty Tractors (usually an unwanted sight in a metro) will takeover a metropolis such as Bangalore!," another user wrote. “Regardless of our privilege, the broken infra of our cities is a great leveller," some other said.
Not just roads, streets, continued to reel under water, but also expensive top-end cars and vehicles were lying under water, even in areas that have luxury villas, was a common sight.
"I came by tractor as roads are all submerged in water, also our vehicles are under water... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in school uniform said.
"Water has not receded, as there was rain once again last night (Monday), in fact I feel it has increased. I have to go to the office, kids have schools, and I somehow used a tractor today. Request the government and authorities to do something and restore normalcy," said an office goer.
Several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested that employees work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic.
Bikers pushing their two-wheelers stuck on flooded roads and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places.
According to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.
"This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he said. He also faulted the 'maladministration' of the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the city, known as India's IT hub, and insisted only two zones bore the brunt of rains although a picture was being painted as if entire Bengaluru was struggling. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Met Centre Bengaluru, there is prediction for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in Bengaluru Urban district until September 9.
Meanwhile, a 23-yr-old girl named Akhila died allegedly after she came in contact with an electric pole as her scooty fell down on a waterlogged road under Whitefield PS in Bengaluru, news agency ANI had reported.
