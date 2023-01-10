An under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near the Nagawara area of Bengaluru today, news agency ANI reported. A woman and her two-and-half year-old son were killed in the incident, PTI reported. The deceased were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.

Karnataka | An under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara of the outer ring road in Bengaluru. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/u4zRtncDBI — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter.

The collapse affected the movement of traffic in the area.

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.