Bengaluru: Mother-son duo killed as under-construction metro pillar collapses 10 Jan 2023
An under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near the Nagawara area of Bengaluru today, news agency ANI reported. A woman and her two-and-half year-old son were killed in the incident, PTI reported. The deceased were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.