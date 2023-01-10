Bengaluru: Mother-son duo killed as under-construction metro pillar collapses

Bengaluru: Mother-son duo killed as under-construction metro pillar collapses1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
An under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near the Nagawara area of Bengaluru today, news agency ANI reported. A woman and her two-and-half year-old son were killed in the incident, PTI reported. The deceased were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.
According to police, the incident took place around 11 am, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter.
The collapse affected the movement of traffic in the area.
This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.
