Bengaluru undergoes MAJOR civic revamp, to get 5 new corporations — All you need to know

Bengaluru is set to witness a major revamp in terms of how the city's civic affairs function as the the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is getting replaced by five new independent municipal corporations starting September 2.

The Karnataka Assembly had on August 19 passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeking to provide clarity that the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would not interfere with the functioning of the five new city corporations. It was passed in the Legislative Council on August 21.