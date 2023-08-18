Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country's first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru today. The union minister praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and also informed about some of the works undertaken by the central government.

Speaking at the event, Vaisnaw said, “It's always a pleasure to come to Bangalore (Bengaluru). Somehow this city has so much energy, so much positivity, so much forward-looking character that I really really enjoy coming to Bangalore."

He added, “This city presents always a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw today in terms of this 3D-printed post office building that's the spirit of India today. That's the spirit with which our country is progressing today."

The new post office building has been made in around 1000 sq. feet area using 3D Concrete Printing Technology by Larsen and Toubro Construction and the structural design of the post office has been approved by IIT Madras.

According to a press release by Larsen and Toubro Construction in April this year, 3D concrete printing is an emerging technology that has the potential to transform construction practices by quickening the construction process and enhancing the build quality.

The release noted, “Using a robotic printer, 3D printing technology deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with the 3D model drawing input. The process requires a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter-layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing."

According to a New Indian Express report, the post office building was completed on 3 May but creating drainage and water network took around two months while waiting for the minister's availability took another month.

The report notes that with the launch of the new 3D-printed post office building the existing post office at Halasuru Bazaar is expected to be closed and staff and materials will be relocated to the new building.