The Karnataka government has announced a further easing of lockdown restrictions in 19 of the 31 districts from June 21 in view of the positivity rate falling below 5% and a decline in others. State capital Bengaluru will also see the ease in relaxations of covid-19 related curbs as the number of new covid-19 cases is on the decline.

Here is the list of updated guidelines for Bengaluru:

What is allowed

All shops, commercial establishments, vehicle showrooms till 5pm

Parks to remain open till 6pm

Metro trains and buses will operate with 50% capacity, outdoor shooting of film and television serials also allowed.

All government and private offices to function with 50% staff

Resorts, hotels, restaurants and bars can serve food till 5pm with 50% capacity but without air conditioners.

What's not allowed

Cinema Halls, swimming pools, malls,amusement parks,pubs, places of worship, schools and colleges.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told media persons that We have taken certain decisions on easing restrictions, based on the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 and after discussions with my cabinet colleagues.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,263 fresh infections and 23 fatalitieson Saturday. The city has so far recorded 12,04,326 infections and 15,433 deaths.

The COVID-19 restrictions were imposed from April 27 when the daily infections breached the 50,000 mark.

When the cases did not come down, the government imposed a lockdown from May 10, allowing sale of essential goods from 6 AM to 10 AM.

It eased restrictions on June 11, allowing shops selling essential commodities from 6 AM to 2 PM after the number of cases started declining.

