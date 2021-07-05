The Karnataka government in a move to open up the economy and further easing of covid-19 related curbs has allowed the opening up of malls and other activities from today. The revised guidelines will be applicable from today July till 19 July.

Normal economic activities will resume in the state capital Bengaluru after a period of over two months when the strict lockdown was enforced to stop the rising cases of covid-19 in the state. According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted.

Here is the list of updated guidelines for Bengaluru:

What is allowed:

Extension of business hours of shops and establishments by four hours till 9 pm.

Metro and Public transport will operate with a full seating capacity

Shopping malls, restaurants and bars allowed to open but will have to follow the covid-19 guidlines. Bars allowed to serve liquor from today.

Government and private offices to function with full capacity

The government has allowed 100 guests at marriages and family functions and 20 people for attending the last rites.

Swimming pools and sports complexes to open from today but only sportspersons will be allowed to enter.

What is not allowed:

Cinema halls,Multiplexes and Pubs will remain close till further orders

The government has however continued to not allow any religious gatherings and protest, also no political gateherings will be allowed.

Bengaluru Metro to operate on all days:

The Namma Metro Train Services will be available from 7 am to 8 pm on all days from July 5, as per the Karnataka government's latest order.

"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours from Monday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday, and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.

The government has requested the commuters to follow COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro in the fight against the spread of COVID.

Bengaluru reports 352 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state was reported from Bengaluru Urban with 352 new cases followed by Mysuru with 162 and Dakshina Kannada with 164.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.