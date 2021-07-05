Bengaluru Unlock 3.0 from today: Guidelines and list of relaxations

Normal economic activities will resume in the state capital Bengaluru after a period of over two months when the strict lockdown was enforced to stop the rising cases of covid-19 in the state. According to the state government orders, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted.

