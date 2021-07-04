With Karnataka government further relaxing the existing COVID-19 restrictions under "Unlock 3.0" effective from tomorrow, the administration in Bengaluru is gearing up to ensure COVID guidelines are followed across the city.

As per the new guidelines, public transport, including Metro, would begin operations with full seating capacity. Also, malls would reopen and offices would be allowed to function in full strength from Monday. The government has also allowed places of worship to open only for darshan from Monday.

Special teams to keep vigil on COVID-19 norms violators

As many as 54 special teams of marshals and police personnel would be deployed across the city to keep vigil on violation of norms and take action, the city police said.

In a series of tweets, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior as the virus is still around.

"The new guidelines will come into effect from 6 AM on July 5 and be in force up to 6 AM on July 19," Pant said.

He said a total of 54 special teams comprising Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals and city police personnel would be deployed to impose fines and register cases on individuals and commercial establishments that violate COVID-19 norms.

"I urge everyone to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior for our own safety. Remember, the cases have decreased, but the virus is still around," he added.

Buses to run between 5 AM and 9 PM; Metro from 7 am to 8 pm

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said buses would run between 5 AM and 9 PM with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses would operate in the city and suburbs. The Corporation said based on passenger volume, the services would be increased.

Meanwhile, the Namma Metro Train Services will be available from 7 am to 8 pm on all days from July 5, as per the Karnataka government's latest order.

"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours from Monday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.

Here is what is allowed and what is not in the city

Public transport, including Metro, would begin operations with full seating capacity.

Malls would reopen and offices would be allowed to function in full strength

Places of worship to open only for darshan

Bars would be open, but not pubs.

However, theatres and cinemas would remain closed.

While night curfew would continue between 9 PM and 5 AM, the weekend curfew has been lifted.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below 50,000 on Saturday when compared to May when active cases were more than six lakh.

The State saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths today taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308 respectively, the Health Department said. As many as 7,751 patients recovered in the State taking the total recoveries to 27,68,632.

