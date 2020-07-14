Bengaluru update: No proposal to extend lockdown, says Yediyurappa

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, the state government has announced complete lockdown in the two districts from Tuesday 8 PM to July 22 5 AM. Bengaluru Urban tops the districts in the number of coronavirus cases with an infection count of 18,387 out of the state's tally of 38,843. Out of 2,627 fresh cases, highest so far, reported in the state on Sunday, a whopping 1,525 were from Bengaluru Urban.