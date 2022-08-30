Bengaluru ups security ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations?1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:47 PM IST
Yesterday there was a route march in JJ Nagar & today in Chamarajpet. Same will be done in some other places too this evening, police said
In view of Ganesh Chaturthi, heavy security has been put in place in several parts of Bengaluru. Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City, told news agency ANI, “Security arrangements have been put in place at Chamarajpet Ground. Forces have arrived. "