In view of Ganesh Chaturthi, heavy security has been put in place in several parts of Bengaluru. Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City, told news agency ANI, “Security arrangements have been put in place at Chamarajpet Ground. Forces have arrived. "

Yesterday there was route march in JJ Nagar & today in Chamarajpet. We'll do it in some other places too this evening, Nimbargi added.

Meanwhile, BBMP (Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike) has asked all its officials to ensure that there is no delay in giving permissions for the installations of Ganesh idols ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The civic body ordered its officials to go through all applications thoroughly before granting the permissions for pandals across the city. BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath has even instructed his team to write a letter to the fire department and the State Disaster Response Fund to arrange for firefighting mechanisms during the procession. CCTV cameras, cranes, barricades and other logistics are being arranged for smooth festival celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Saturday that the government is yet to take a final call on allowing the Ganesha festival to be celebrated at the Idgah ground in Chamrajpet, and may decide on it probably on 30 August.