Chilling CCTV footage has emerged, revealing the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Chandram Yegapagol, CEO of a Bengaluru-based software company, and five members of his family. The incident occurred on December 4, when their Volvo XC90 SUV was crushed by a container truck that toppled over on National Highway 48, near Nelamangala.

Bengaluru Accident: Details of the Incident The accident unfolded around 11 AM as Yegapagol and his family were travelling to their hometown of Sangli in Maharashtra. They were following a milk truck on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru stretch when the loaded container truck lost control from the opposite direction.

Witnesses reported that the truck swerved across the median and collided with both the milk truck and Yegapagol's SUV.

Yegapagol, witnessing the unfolding accident, slowed down his SUV, but the container truck fell directly onto the roof of the vehicle, crushing all passengers inside.

Bengaluru Accident: Investigation Underway Authorities from the Nelamangala traffic police have launched an investigation into this shocking incident. Preliminary findings indicate that the container truck was carrying a substantial load of 26 tonnes of metal at the time of the crash.

A senior police officer remarked, "If the truck was empty or carrying anything of less weight, those in the SUV would have survived."

The driver of the container truck, identified as Arif, suffered injuries in the crash and explained his actions: "A car in front of me hit the brakes suddenly. When I hit the brakes, the truck kept going forward."