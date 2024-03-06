Bengaluru water crisis: ‘Borewell at my house also dried up…’, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
The Karnataka government has vowed to address Bengaluru's water crisis at any cost. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar admitted even his home's borewell has dried up and promised adequate supply. Amid private tankers charging exorbitantly up to ₹3,000, the govt will standardize prices based on distance
The Karnataka government has promised to take all necessary measures to address the severe water crisis gripping the state capital, Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday vowed to ensure adequate water supply to the city at any cost, according to a report by India Today.