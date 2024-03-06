The Karnataka government has vowed to address Bengaluru's water crisis at any cost. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar admitted even his home's borewell has dried up and promised adequate supply. Amid private tankers charging exorbitantly up to ₹ 3,000, the govt will standardize prices based on distance

The Karnataka government has promised to take all necessary measures to address the severe water crisis gripping the state capital, Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday vowed to ensure adequate water supply to the city at any cost, according to a report by India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar acknowledged the dire situation, stating that even his own home's borewell has dried up due to the lack of rainfall. "We are facing a dire water crisis, but will ensure water supply to the city at any cost," he said, as quoted by India Today.

Bengaluru's water woes have intensified as borewells across the city have run dry, prompting residential societies to advise residents to be cautious with their daily water usage. Amid the crisis, private water tankers have been charging exorbitant rates, with some demanding up to ₹3,000 for delivering water, as per the report.

Also Read | Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case: NIA conducting searches in 17 places across 7 states

Addressing this issue, Shivakumar stated, "Some of the tankers are supplying water for ₹600, while others are charging up to ₹3,000. To standardize the pricing, we have asked all water tankers to register with the authorities. Prices will be fixed based on the distance traveled by the tankers" as quoted by India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticized the Central government for stalling the Mekedatu reservoir project, which he believes could alleviate Bengaluru's water woes. "We had initiated the Mekedatu project with the very intention of securing water supply for Bengaluru. Despite our padyatra and pressure on the Centre to approve the project, it has not been approved. The Centre should at least approve it now, given the severity of the crisis," he said, as quoted by the report.

Shivakumar further revealed that the state government has instructed officials to utilize water sources within a 15-kilometer periphery of cities to supply water to urban areas. Additionally, plans are in place to fetch water to Bengaluru from nearby towns such as Ramanagara, Hosakote, Channapatna, and Magadi using water tankers.

The water crisis in Bengaluru has reached alarming levels, and the state government appears determined to explore all available options to address the situation and ensure a reliable water supply for the city's residents.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!