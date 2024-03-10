Bengaluru water crisis: Calls for work from home, online classes until monsoon grow louder
Amid the severe water crisis in Bengaluru, residents are pushing for online work and education to save water.
As the water crisis in Bengaluru worsens, the residents of Silicon Valley have been calling for switching to an online model, similar to that in Covid-19, till monsoon. Bangaloreans, already struggling with water shortage and high temperature, have urge companies to adopt remote work and educational institutes to continue virtual learning, to conserve water and ease the pressure on employees and students.