Bengaluru water crisis: Chiranjeevi shares conservation tips, says ‘eco-friendly houses, recharge wells can…'
Bengaluru water crisis: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, Chiranjeevi Konidela—Telugu actor, producer and former politician—Wednesday emphasised the need for rainwater harvesting and suggested building houses that help conserve water
Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, Chiranjeevi Konidela--Telugu actor, producer and former politician—Wednesday emphasised the need for rainwater harvesting and suggested building houses that help conserve water.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message