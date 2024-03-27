Bengaluru water crisis: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, Chiranjeevi Konidela—Telugu actor, producer and former politician—Wednesday emphasised the need for rainwater harvesting and suggested building houses that help conserve water

Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, Chiranjeevi Konidela--Telugu actor, producer and former politician—Wednesday emphasised the need for rainwater harvesting and suggested building houses that help conserve water.

Sharing details of what he has done at his farmhouse located in the capital city of Karnataka, the Telugu film star suggested installing recharge wells at strategic points to conserve water.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Chiranjeevi posted, "As we all know, water is the most precious commodity, water scarcity makes daily life difficult. There may be a shortage of water in Bengaluru today. Tomorrow it can happen anywhere. So I want to use this opportunity to emphasise the need to build houses that help conserve water. Here I am sharing what I did for my farmhouse in Bengaluru."

Sharing photos of the water recharge pit on social media, Chiranjeevi said," Recharge wells that are 20-36 feet deep are installed at strategic points throughout the site with sufficient slopes to direct surface water flow to the recharge wells. Each well has a filter system, a silt trap with different aggregates, i.e. rock sizes and sand, to facilitate the passage of water through the layers."

"A recharge well – compared to a recharge pit – can store more water and allow water to flow more slowly through porous layers in the substrate to reach deeper aquifers," he added.

The former Andhra Pradesh MP who founded the Praja Rajyam Party—which was later merged with Congress—said he has also implemented permaculture principles in his farmhouse to rejuvenate the environment, make it self-sustaining.

“I have also implemented permaculture principles. Permaculture works on the circular principle of rejuvenating the environment, making it self-sustaining. A major outcome of permaculture is the reduction in water demand. This is achieved by mulching using dead leaves and wood chips along with a suitable ground cover using a garden that minimizes evaporative loss from the soil," he added.

