Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday denied that there is water crisis in Bengaluru, even as repetitive instances of residents in trouble emerge.

On the severe water shortage in many parts of Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said: “As far as Bengaluru is concerned, there is no water crisis. Only about 7,000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for them. We have taken control of water tankers. We have identified the water sources. We will see that water is supplied."

The Congress leader also blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for playing “political game". Shivakumar dismissed allegations that Congress government was clandestinely releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu amid the severe water shortage in the State.

"It is totally false. There is no water to be released. It is just a political game they (BJP) are trying," Shivakumar, also the State Congress President.

