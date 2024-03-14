Bengaluru water crisis: Deputy CM Shivakumar denies shortage, says ‘only 7,000 borewells have dried’
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister denies water crisis in Bengaluru, assures alternative arrangements for dried borewells. Blames BJP for playing political game regarding Cauvery river water release to Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday denied that there is water crisis in Bengaluru, even as repetitive instances of residents in trouble emerge.
