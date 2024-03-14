Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru water crisis: Deputy CM Shivakumar denies shortage, says ‘only 7,000 borewells have dried’

Bengaluru water crisis: Deputy CM Shivakumar denies shortage, says ‘only 7,000 borewells have dried’

Written By Sayantani Biswas

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister denies water crisis in Bengaluru, assures alternative arrangements for dried borewells. Blames BJP for playing political game regarding Cauvery river water release to Tamil Nadu.

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday denied that there is water crisis in Bengaluru, even as repetitive instances of residents in trouble emerge.

On the severe water shortage in many parts of Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said: “As far as Bengaluru is concerned, there is no water crisis. Only about 7,000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for them. We have taken control of water tankers. We have identified the water sources. We will see that water is supplied."

The Congress leader also blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for playing “political game". Shivakumar dismissed allegations that Congress government was clandestinely releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu amid the severe water shortage in the State.

"It is totally false. There is no water to be released. It is just a political game they (BJP) are trying," Shivakumar, also the State Congress President.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.