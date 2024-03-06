Bengaluru Water Crisis: From tankers to war room set-up, all you need to know | Top 10 Updates
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, cabinet ministers, and officials held a meeting on March 5 seeking to address the problem. So, we take a look at all that we know so far and what is being done.
A city with a population of over 13 million, Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru is facing a water crisis. Residents of the metro are suffering severe water shortage as unplanned construction works and disregard for the natural water bodies take their toll.
