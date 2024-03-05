Bengaluru water crisis: Housing society in Whitefield introduces ₹5,000 fine for misuse, deploys guard
A housing society in Bengaluru's Whitefield area has decided to impose a fine of ₹5,000 on residents over the misuse of drinking water and has deployed a security guard to monitor the situation amid the severe water crisis in the city
Bengaluru, the Silicon City of India, is facing a serious water crisis. There has not been enough rain in the region which has caused the water level in the Cauvery River to drop. This shortage has not only impacted irrigation but also created a drinking water crisis in some areas of the capital city of Karnataka.