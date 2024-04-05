Bengaluru water crisis: IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium under NGT scanner. Here's why
The NGT took suo motu cognizance after reports emerged which mentioned the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been getting treated water supply for IPL matches.
With Bengaluru facing a water crisis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Karnataka State Cricket Association and other state authorities to submit details of water being used at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL matches in Bengaluru.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message