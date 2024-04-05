With Bengaluru facing a water crisis, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Karnataka State Cricket Association and other state authorities to submit details of water being used at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL matches in Bengaluru.

The Tribunal also impleaded the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board through its Member Secretary, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board through its Chairman, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Bengaluru, and Karnataka State Cricket Association through its Secretary as a party in the matter and sought their responses by 2 May.

“We are studying the notice, and as such the stadium complies with the NGT norms. So, we are confident of going ahead with the matches," PTI quoted Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) CEO Shubendu Ghosh as saying.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply recycled water for construction from today

The NGT took suo motu cognizance after reports emerged which mentioned the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been getting treated water supply for IPL matches.

The NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr A Senthil Vel (expert member) registered the case.

According to details, that in three matches played at this venue led to the use of 75,000 liters of treated water to keep the grass and pitch ready.

The Bengaluru stadium is scheduled to hold four more IPL matches on 15 April, 4 May, 12 May and 18 May.

However, Ghosh had said earlier that they would require around 15000 liters of water for match purposes, which can be generated from the in-house STP plant.

Headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the bench of the NGT, in an order passed on April 1, 2024, directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to file a detailed report disclosing complete details of the quantity and source of water being used in the concerned stadium and also the quality of treated water supplied.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!