Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka BJP to stage protest against Siddaramaiah government, BWSSB blames drought
Bengaluru Water Crisis: The crisis has sparked a political blame game, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling Congress government of mismanagement.
Bengaluru Water Crisis: India's tech capital is grappling with a severe water shortage, with residents facing daily cuts and some areas receiving water only on alternate days. The BJP has announced a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, March 11 to highlight the water woes. Leader of the opposition R Ashoka alleged that the government's inefficiency has led to a situation where many multinational companies are considering leaving the city, as per ANI report.