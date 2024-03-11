BJP plans protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to highlight water crisis as MNCs consider relocating due to government inefficiency.

Amidst the water crisis gripping Bengaluru, the opposition BJP has declared plans for a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, aimed at drawing attention to the city's water woes.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. As reported by ANI, leader of the opposition, R Ashoka, has accused the government of inefficiency, suggesting that it has contributed to a situation where numerous multinational companies are contemplating relocating from the city.

2. R Ashoka said, “This government never focused on real issues and only tried to divert important issues. Many apartments in the city do not have enough drinking water for the residents. The MNCs are planning to move to other places if the situation remains. We will be conducting a protest at Freedom Park on March 11 and announce our demands. If they are not met, we will announce the future course of action," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

3. Authorities in Bengaluru have made the decision to replenish drying lakes with 1,300 million liters per day of treated water in an effort to restore groundwater levels in the city, PTI reported. This initiative comes as approximately 50% of borewells in Bengaluru have dried up, signaling a pressing need for intervention to address the water scarcity issue. "Aimed at managing the water crisis in Bengaluru, the civic body Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will also install filter borewells and construct water plants using an innovative technology near the restored lake beds to supply water after testing," BWSSB officials said.

4. The Irrigation Department is supplying water in Devanahalli, where the Kempegowda International Airport is located, by treating the water from the Kote lake with a similar initiative. As part of the plan, lakes in Bellandur, Varthur, Nayandahalli, Herohalli, Attur and Jakkur will be refilled initially, the official said.

5. Officials emphasized that Bengaluru's requirement for potable water stands at 2,100 MLD, with 1,450 MLD sourced from the Cauvery river. They reassured that there is an ample supply of water in the reservoirs to sustain the city's needs until July. Notably, from March to May, the city requires approximately eight thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, whereas the reservoirs currently hold 34 TMC of water, according to the officials.

6. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has extended the registration deadline for water tanker owners until March 15, with the aim of encouraging more suppliers to come forward. Currently, as of the latest update, 1,530 tankers have completed the registration process, according to officials.

7. In a bid to tackle the water mafia, the government has taken over private water tankers, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also in-charge for Bengaluru development, said that about 50 per cent of the borewells in the city have dried up.

8. “We have decided to take control of thousands of private water tankers (by registering) to supply water from sources outside the city. We have left the pricing to officials as factors like distance travelled determines costs. Unused milk tankers will be used to ferry water," Shivakumar said.

9. Earlier, IISC will utilise water from 185 lake beds of the city to meet the staggering water demand with the help of innovative technologies.

10. The Indian Institute of Science has taken up a pilot project in which experts have recycled water adjacent to lake beds with the help of innovative technology, Bengaluru Water Supply Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told NDTV in an interview.

(With inputs from agencies)

