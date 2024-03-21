Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has now imposed some rules for the Holi celebrations in the city on 25 March. The board has urged commercial and recreational centres to not use Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances to celebrate the festival of colour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the order released by the BWSSB, it wrote, "Organising entertainment like rain dances and pool parties for commercial purposes is not advisable at this time. Using Cauvery water and borewell water is prohibited in the public interest," as quoted by India Today.

With these rules, the board emphasised that Holi is "a festival celebrating Hindu culture" and no restrictions have been imposed on celebrating it at home.

Amid this order, many Bengaluru hotels have started selling tickets for pool party organised for Holi celebrations. Rang De Bengaluru 2024 in J K Grand Arena is selling tickets for "Holi Rain Dance Party" at ₹199 on BookMyshow. Lago Palms resort too is hosting the "Open Air-Pool Holi Festival". The Jayamahal Palace Hotel is also among other hotels and resorts offering "rain dance, Punjabi dhol, unlimited colours and holi party till the sun sets down". However, HOLI 2024 at LULU Mall is hosting a dry Holi celebration with tickets starting from ₹299.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the tech city is facing a shortage of about 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs and officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity.

According to the CM, 1,470 MLD water comes from Cauvery river while 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD," the Chief Minister told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

