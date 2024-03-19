Bengaluru water crisis: Tap aerators made compulsory for bulk users as water levels continue to drop
BWSSB chief V Ram Prasath Manohar also requested the residents of Bengaluru to voluntarily adopt tap aerators
As the city grapples with severe water shortage, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Tuesday made the installation of aerators in taps compulsory for bulk users by March 31. The move is sought to reduce wastage of water.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message