Bengaluru Water Supply Board Chairperson Ram Manohar held a meeting with building owners and contractors on Tuesday amid a rapidly escalating water crisis. Builders have now been instructed to use ‘environment-friendly water’ for construction work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!