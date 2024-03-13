Amid the ongoing water scarcity issue in the silicon city, Karnataka Congress MLC BK Hariprasad on 13 March claimed there is no serious crisis in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to play politics of water.

"During summers, always we have problems for two months because of the kind of expansion that has taken place that is huge. There is no serious crisis of water, we have borewells, tankers...they (BJP) are trying to play politics out of water, they are speaking about releasing water to Tamil Nadu but that is not our job, Central Water Commission takes that decision..." news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In the meantime, reports arrived that people in Bengaluru are calling for a shift to online work or work-from-home until the monsoon season.

Speaking about the water crisis in the city, Sanjeev, a resident said, "Usually the water crisis used to get solved easily but this time as we can see in the news, this is the time I am hearing about water crisis this much...if we get work from home option, that will be helpful."

Another resident Anuj said, "We have an acute water shortage right now in Bengaluru and it is very difficult to survive and do our day-to-day chores. I believe that working from home is something that should be implemented for all employees. It will lower the burden and people can go to their hometown and work. It will also be helpful for those people who can't go out of the city due to financial constraints and due to the nature of the work they do."

From March to May, Bengaluru needs about 8,000 million cubic feet (TMC) said the Karnataka government, adding, that 34 TMC water is in reservoirs currently.

To tackle the water crisis, Bangloreans are implementing various measures including using recycled water for washing and cleaning, using unused milk tankers to ferry water, issuing instructions to stop washing cars and balconies, and so on.

Apart from this, the government has also taken a few measures. They include: 1) The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) banned the use of drinking (potable) water in swimming pools. Violators of this order will be penalized and will face a fine of ₹5,000 with an additional penalty of ₹500 per day.

2) BWSSB issued an order on March 7 banning the use of potable water for non-essential purposes.

3) BWSSB is taking measures to install filter borewells and construct water plants as over 3,000 borewells have been reported to have dried up in the city.

4) BWSSB extended the registration deadlines for private water tanker owners till March 15 to encourage more water suppliers and tackle the water mafia.

5) Bengaluru City District Collector KA Dayanand issued a circular fixing rates for water tankers.

With agency inputs.

