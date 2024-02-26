Bengaluru water supply cut tomorrow: Check timing, affected areas, possible solution
Bengaluru residents face rising tanker prices, depleted groundwater, and water rationing. The state government is likely to introduce the Cauvery Phase-5 project in May to tackle long-standing water issues.
As India's Silicon Valley and Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru city, braces for a 24-hour water supply cut tomorrow (February 27), a bigger worry looms. The poor monsoon in 2023 and the water dispute with Tamil Nadu have crippled the one water source of the city--Cauvery river. With a population of 1.3 crore, the city is struggling to meet the water demand.