Bengaluru residents face rising tanker prices, depleted groundwater, and water rationing. The state government is likely to introduce the Cauvery Phase-5 project in May to tackle long-standing water issues.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced the shutdown to conduct essential maintenance work and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to a report in The Times of India's The Weather Channel, the city presently has access to about 1,850 million litres per day (MLD), but it needs at least 1,680 MLD more to meet water needs. Bengaluru's groundwater has depleted, and at least 1,240 out of 10,995 borewells are now at risk of drying up.

On top of it, the Reverse Osmosis (RO) units that provide affordable drinking water (20 litres at ₹5) have either shut down or doubled their prices. In a ripple effect, the street vendors and small businesses dependent on these units now face challenges.

Skyrocketing water tanker prices The price of water tankers in the city has already skyrocketed as well, with rates likely to go over double the usual rates during peak summer. In some parts of Bengaluru, residents are having to pay as much as ₹2,000 for a 12,000-litre tanker. The same 12,000-litre tanker had cost ₹1,200 earlier.

An estimated 20% of Bangaloreans depend on private tanker operators for drinking water.

Affected Areas South Bengaluru: BHEL Layout

Srinivasa Nagar

Badavane

Nandini Layout

Narasimha Swamy Layout

Muneshwara Nagar

Jnanaganganagar

Mallathahalli

Part of ITI Layout

1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout

Byraweshwaranagar

Sunkadakatte

Kebbehalla

Chandana Layout

Geology Layout

Narasapura

Mulakattamma Layout

Part of Papareddypalya

Bilekallu

Byadarahalli

Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru Bangaluru North:

Parts of Dasarahalli Zone and RR Nagar Zone

Parts of A Narayanapura

Udaya Nagar

VSR Layout

Indira Gandhi Street

Dargamahall

Sakamma Layout

Akshaynagar

MEG Layout

Veerbhadra Nagar

Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station

Nallur Puram

Ramesh Nagar

Vibhuthipura

Annasandra Palya

Cauvery project V Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said that the Cauvery Phase-5 project of 775 million litres per day capacity, with the aim to provide 110 litres daily to Bangaloreans will be operationalised in May this year. The estimated cost of the project is ₹5,550 crore.

Under the Cauvery Phase-5, underground drainage works will be completed by December 2024. As part of the project, 228 km of drainage pipeline will be laid, and 13 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) with a capacity to treat 100 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water will be constructed, he said.

Possible solutions to Bengaluru water crisis According to The Weather Channel's report, the BWSSB is taking several steps to address the ongoing water crisis. Here are a few of them:

Reduce consumption: The BWSSB is encouraging industries and commercial establishments to use treated water.

Alternative sources of water: Bengaluru administration is leasing out private borewells and is renting additional tankers to bridge the water supply gap.

Rejuvenating the borewells: There have been attempts to revive existing borewells to increase water availability in the city.

Awareness campaigns: The BWSSB has been organising awareness campaigns to educate Bengaluru residents on water conservation practices.

