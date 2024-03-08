Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru water woes: Stop wasting drinking water to wash car, gardening or pay fine. Here's what's allowed, what's not
BackBack

Bengaluru water woes: Stop wasting drinking water to wash car, gardening or pay fine. Here's what's allowed, what's not

Livemint

Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Amid the acute water crisis in Bengaluru, Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board issued a fresh advisory on Friday banning drinking water for non-essential purposes. The water supply board also cited that a fine will be imposed in case the rules are not followed.

As per the fresh advisory of the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board, drinking water usage is banned for washing cars, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. 

It also said that a fine of 5000 will be imposed if the order is violated.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App