Bengaluru water woes: Stop wasting drinking water to wash car, gardening or pay fine. Here's what's allowed, what's not

Bengaluru water woes: Stop wasting drinking water to wash car, gardening or pay fine. Here's what's allowed, what's not

Livemint

  • Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance

Mint Image

Amid the acute water crisis in Bengaluru, Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board issued a fresh advisory on Friday banning drinking water for non-essential purposes. The water supply board also cited that a fine will be imposed in case the rules are not followed.

As per the fresh advisory of the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board, drinking water usage is banned for washing cars, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance.

It also said that a fine of 5000 will be imposed if the order is violated.

