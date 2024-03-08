Amid the acute water crisis in Bengaluru, Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board issued a fresh advisory on Friday banning drinking water for non-essential purposes. The water supply board also cited that a fine will be imposed in case the rules are not followed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the fresh advisory of the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board, drinking water usage is banned for washing cars, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance.

It also said that a fine of ₹5000 will be imposed if the order is violated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!