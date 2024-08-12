Bengaluru weather alert: Waterlogged BTM Layout causes traffic snarls | WATCH

BTM Layout in Bengaluru faced severe water logging due to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic snarls. The IMD predicts continued heavy rainfall in Karnataka and other regions.

Published12 Aug 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Bengaluru weather alert: Waterlogged BTM Layout causes traffic snarls | WATCH(Civil Defence Forces, Karnataka)

The BTM layout area in Bengaluru, Karnataka was heavily waterlogged, causing traffic snarls, as rainfall wreaked havoc in the city on Monday.

Many vehicles, including a truck, were seen wading through the water. The video of the waterlogged street posted on social media platform X, garnered around 4000 views, within a few hours. One of the users commented that people in Bangalore are leading a very horrible life, owing to the miserable condition of the streets.

 

Heavy rainfall for Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department has predicted “very heavy rainfall” over many regions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and north interior Karnataka for the coming five days till August 17.

The IMD has predicted “isolated heavy rainfall” over northeast and east India during the next seven days and over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and North Interior Karnataka for five days.

Heavy rains in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has been facing widespread disruption, and traffic congestion caused due to heavy rainfall in the city since August. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nagavara and Hebbal was notably affected, while the Hebbal Junction,  a crucial route to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), experienced intense flooding last week. This led to significant disruptions in airport traffic.

Several areas, including Koramangala, Ramamurthy Nagar, Indiranagar, RT Nagar, Thanisandra, RR Nagar, Kengeri, Banashankari, Nayandahalli, Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur, BTM Layout, Marathalli, and Whitefield, witnessed thunderstorms after a brief period of rising temperatures.

Poor street lighting and numerous potholes made night travel particularly hazardous for commuters, The Hindu reported.

 

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 09:05 AM IST
