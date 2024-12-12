Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 12, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Hello User
Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Bengaluru recorded 19.48 °C on December 12, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.78 °C and a maximum of 20.35 °C.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 19.48 °C on December 12, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.78 °C and 20.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 91% with a wind speed of 91 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 05:54 PM

Bengaluru AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 80.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 13, 2024, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.8 °C and a maximum of 24.49 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 73%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Bengaluru today stands at 80.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 13, 202419.48Heavy intensity rain
December 14, 202423.49Moderate rain
December 15, 202423.90Few clouds
December 16, 202423.83Few clouds
December 17, 202422.08Overcast clouds
December 18, 202422.91Overcast clouds
December 19, 202422.15Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.38 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.36 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.44 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad23.53 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.82 °C Broken clouds
Delhi19.03 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint Times staff.

